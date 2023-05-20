Prepare to be amazed as we journey into the prehistoric world of yaks and unearth an astonishing discovery made by a team of intrepid Icelandic scientists.

Led by the indomitable Dr. Hans Johansson (no relation to the renowned Scarlett Johansson), this audacious crew stumbled upon a breathtaking find that has sent shockwaves through the scientific community. Buried beneath a towering heap of discarded tires, they unearthed the fossilized remains of a female yak—an ancient relic that dates back an astonishing 4.7 million years, give or take a few thousand years.

As they meticulously examined the remains, the researchers made some fascinating observations about the life of this extraordinary creature. Despite the test of time, the yak's skeletal structure revealed telltale signs of a prolific reproductive history. It is estimated that she had given birth to a remarkable brood of 6 to 9 adorable yak babies during her long and eventful existence.

But that's not all. Among the preserved bones, a conspicuous compound fracture on the left side of her ribcage stood as a testament to the yak's untamed spirit and perhaps a daring encounter with a long-extinct predator.

This ancient marvel will soon embark on an epic journey. Encased in a meticulously crafted package and miles of bubble wrap, it will traverse the globe under the watchful eye of FedEx, ensuring a safe passage to the prestigious Bones, Bones, and More Bones Archaic Museum in England under the watchful eye of Prof. Harrison Ford (no relation to the renowned actor).

Coincidentally, Harrison Ford is set to star in a new installment of the Indiana Jones francise in Indiana Jones and the Lost Yak of Shambhala, in cinemas this summer.