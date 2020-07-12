MIAMI – Some of the nation’s leading oceanic scientists have commented that it is time we changed the name of sperm whales.

The whales were first discovered by Portuguese explorer, Valdivino Bernardo Sperm in late November of 1617.

V.B. actually had the name registered with the Library of the High Seas in Gallipoli, Italy.

Oceanic scientists note that it has become a very embarrassing situation for visitors to SeaWorld, who have to listen to the park employees refer to the sperm whales during their performances.

SeaWorld does give out ear plugs, so that parents can put them in the ears of impressionable children under the age of 8.

An oceanic reporter with Ocean Things Magazine revealed that the 1941 film “Attack of the Sperm Whales” has now been changed to “Spunky Time Down at Key West”.

Several years ago, the Japanese government mandated that the name sperm whales be changed. And so now the whales in Japan are known as the semenuki whales.