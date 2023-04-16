Instead Of Abortions

An alternative to abortion, while conforming with recent laws banning abortion or skipping a pregnancy, another choice is tubal ligation. Tubal ligation is a procedure that stops a woman’s egg from traveling on a monthly journey from the ovary to the uterus.

Let us describe it as a monthly passenger traveling on the TGV from London to Paris. Okay? Okay!

The egg travels by tube (called the fallopian tube) from the ovary to its destination, the uterus. (or Paris)

Two ovaries and two tubes. Both tubes snipped. Travel stops. Alternatively, it is called The Snip.

Some describe it using the foreboding term of female sterilization. Women will automatically begin to grow beards, hang out with the guys, drink beer from a bottle, have burping contests, and do whatever else men do.

No one calls a vasectomy male sterilization.

The best part of The Snip is that a woman can freeze half a dozen eggs in an egg bank if she may one day decide to have children. Indeed, Bank of America or Wells Fargo Bank could open a new department called the Egg Bank. Jeff Bezos could open an Amazon Egg Bank. He went from selling books to publishing books. Branch out even more.

The tube snip should satisfy the conservative folks who are into a woman’s uterus and counting, now believing a frozen fertilized egg is a living, thinking, feeling human being, just like Florida’s governor who is competing with a twice impeached, thrice-married, tax dodging, accused rapist and an indicted Donald Trump to become President of the United States.

So do consider The Snip. Women can have a child if they want one when they want one and when their careers are set. Moreover, if they can afford to have one.

Surrogacy is also out there. Easy, peasy.

Hello, brave new world!

