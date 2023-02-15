The New Paris Protest Song for Revolution and Good Wine Pairings

The streets of Paris run red … with light and song and minstrels in the streets, banging their tambourines and ringing their bells, chanting and singing a new song for a new revolution!
Will the world take notice, or will the media cameras of the world turn away whenever any population holds a protest? Leaders don’t like to see protests anywhere, ‘cuz it makes them scared, and they pee themselves, thinking “Oh heavens, my people wouldn’t do that to me, would they? Don’t my people love me? LOVE MEEEEE!”
Well, the people of Paris are not happy. Things are burning, cars tipped over, in the heart of revolution country. Instead of singing La Marseillaise, the protesters have composed their own song, having enough of the nouveau riche telling them how to live and love and which wine pairs best with filet mignon.
Smack The Rich Up
Smack the rich up
Smack the rich up
Give me your money or your life
You want it by the gun or by the knife
99 percent didn’t get no shit
Desperate times mean desperate hits
The rich cry only when the rich die
The poor in pain is called net gains
One less mouth to feed
One less body to bleed
Feed ‘em crack
Kill ‘em when they attack
Gated communities get the immunity
Pretty prisons make the decisions
They still consider the final solution
We gotta consider another revolution
Americans kill Americans more to settle the score
Than any terrorist could fighting a war
We look at them instead of ourselves
Call our home heaven and their home is Hell
Four planes drained of life aint a terror attack
Compared to hundreds of years of white against black
Homegrown slums are the nation’s shame
Your degraded life is the rich man’s game
A million pawns for every king
Massa loves when the whipped slave sings
You wanna split America white and black
Keep your ivory towers, we’ll take the land back
Divide the sky and the apple pie
Biggest piece to the natives for the millions who died
American holocaust in the history books
It’s not what is, but how it looks
My forefather
Ain’t a slave owner
The constitution
Forged by prostitution
Sail on the Mayflower
Slaves die by the hour
Freedom wasn’t earned
When Atlanta burned
A hundred years later
South still full of haters
We could finally sing
With the voice of King
Go to war for the White
Be a whore to the fight
The rich stay home
And unplug the phone
Win the war or don’t come back
There’re always be another terror attack
Tell your kids to fight for their king
If they try to fly – break their wings
The American Dream
Is a million man scream
Every generation dies
by the rich man’s lies.
Vive La France! They built the Statue of Liberty … now they sing a new anthem for the protesters of the world – UNITE!