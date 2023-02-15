The New Paris Protest Song for Revolution and Good Wine Pairings

The streets of Paris run red … with light and song and minstrels in the streets, banging their tambourines and ringing their bells, chanting and singing a new song for a new revolution!

Will the world take notice, or will the media cameras of the world turn away whenever any population holds a protest? Leaders don’t like to see protests anywhere, ‘cuz it makes them scared, and they pee themselves, thinking “Oh heavens, my people wouldn’t do that to me, would they? Don’t my people love me? LOVE MEEEEE!”

Well, the people of Paris are not happy. Things are burning, cars tipped over, in the heart of revolution country. Instead of singing La Marseillaise, the protesters have composed their own song, having enough of the nouveau riche telling them how to live and love and which wine pairs best with filet mignon.

Smack The Rich Up

Smack the rich up

Smack the rich up

Give me your money or your life

You want it by the gun or by the knife

99 percent didn’t get no shit

Desperate times mean desperate hits

The rich cry only when the rich die

The poor in pain is called net gains

One less mouth to feed

One less body to bleed

Feed ‘em crack

Kill ‘em when they attack

Gated communities get the immunity

Pretty prisons make the decisions

They still consider the final solution

We gotta consider another revolution

Americans kill Americans more to settle the score

Than any terrorist could fighting a war

We look at them instead of ourselves

Call our home heaven and their home is Hell

Four planes drained of life aint a terror attack

Compared to hundreds of years of white against black

Homegrown slums are the nation’s shame

Your degraded life is the rich man’s game

A million pawns for every king

Massa loves when the whipped slave sings

You wanna split America white and black

Keep your ivory towers, we’ll take the land back

Divide the sky and the apple pie

Biggest piece to the natives for the millions who died

American holocaust in the history books

It’s not what is, but how it looks

My forefather

Ain’t a slave owner

The constitution

Forged by prostitution

Sail on the Mayflower

Slaves die by the hour

Freedom wasn’t earned

When Atlanta burned

A hundred years later

South still full of haters

We could finally sing

With the voice of King

Go to war for the White

Be a whore to the fight

The rich stay home

And unplug the phone

Win the war or don’t come back

There’re always be another terror attack

Tell your kids to fight for their king

If they try to fly – break their wings

The American Dream

Is a million man scream

Every generation dies

by the rich man’s lies.

Vive La France! They built the Statue of Liberty … now they sing a new anthem for the protesters of the world – UNITE!