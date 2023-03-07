Pirates to Attack Floating Cities in Elon’s Future Dreams

Elon Musk is interested in floating cities.

An island, constructed by people, on which an entire city stands. Like Manhattan, if its island could float and move around for a moveable feast of all things New York.

Who doesn’t want that city offshore from their nation’s capital? One city hijacks another?

Well, that’s what’s concerning Elon. Pirates. What if one city tries to take over another on the high seas? Are there laws for that? Not yet – not until the first pirate attack! Can the city have half of its island dedicated to cannons and planes and attack ships? Where will the millionaires sleep? On top of tanks?

No, no, Elon must re-think this, he must dream a prophetic dream that will show him how to make cities dedicated to him and his industries, but also able to stay in international waters so that he can commit crimes and get away with them … plus defend against pirates.

A tall order for E-loon’s future world, but as long as he can still dream of ways of making more money and making the world a better place for himself and other rich people like him … then the future will be a wonderful place in which to live … but not for you, you’re too poor, get off Elon’s city!

PS: And become a pirate! (But, shh, you didn’t hear that from me.)