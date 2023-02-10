Elon Musk’s Swan Song Begins Once the Messenger is Dead

It’s not easy bringing bad news to the Dictator of Twitter. An old saying goes: “Don’t shoot the messenger”, but every dictator seems to ALWAYS shoot the messenger.

Elon shot his. A Twitter employee delivered the bad news that Elon wasn’t as popular as he thought he was, to which Elon replied:

“This is ridiculous," Musk told the employees. "I have more than 100 million followers, and I'm only getting tens of thousands of impressions.”

And then the messenger got fired. Seems that even modern day Dicts have the same problems as ancient Dicts. Just because King Lear was told the truth by one of his daughters, didn’t mean he would rule forever. No, karma is more powerful than ALL kings, and Lear got his “jelly” kicked out by spurs.

Elon is going mad … going mad … going mad … and people only want to “give impressions” to a Dict when he’s failing and falling, not when he’s doing well.

The rich still don’t understand the poor – the masses, of which there are more than the elite. They poor 99% don’t really want to praise the kings on their thrones … they want them to plummet.

For the same reason that it’s fun going to NASCAR … not to watch the cars go round and round, but to see them crash. Ever slowed down on a highway as you passed a car wreck? Now why did you do that? To see blood and carnage and bodies hanging out of the mangled steel? Does that make you a bad person? No, it makes you normal.

Elon is the abnormality.

See how easily this Dict king fits into a nursery rhyme (where all kings eventually end up):

Elon Musk is falling down

Falling down, falling down

Elon Musk is falling down

And Twitter is his swan song.

Now make sure you unfollow Elon and make him fire more employees until, hopefully, his head pops out of his ass and he finally realizes that stink at Twitter HQ is himself.