A Cleaning Lady Time Traveler Sees the Future …

Mrs. Inga Trex, a cleaning woman at the CERN Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, has become the first woman to travel into the future!

According to eye witnesses and security camera footage, Mrs. Trex, or T-rex, was vacuuming near the collider when the cord of her vacuum came unplugged. The plug had been plugged into a double outlet. Mrs. Trex then saw another plug lying on the ground. She plugged it into the second outlet.

Two plugs joined as one in some strange electrical, trans-hyperbole dimensional axis (kinda sorta) and the vacuum became a time machine! As soon as Inga touched it she was transported through the collider and never came back out again …

… until one week later, when she was found standing exactly where he vacuum had once stood.

A blank stare was on her face, a look of pure terror, and when asked where she was and what she saw, Mrs. Trex could only comment,

“I saw the year 2030 … the horror … the horror …”

Apologies to Joseph Conrad, but sometimes an author can predict the future, even over 100 years after writing those horrific words.

Get ready for the future … sell everything and live in a cave, it’s gonna be THAT bad! (Not nuclear war, something worse …)