Futuroscope - Huge Corporation 'Giggle' Obsolete In 20 years

Dr. Futuro - one of England's leading Futurologists - was looking at the Future the other day on his Futuroscope - and he saw the Huge world - wide Corporation Giggle struggling financially.

Apparently TikKok had become bigger and more innovative and taken over most other Corporations (with massive Chinese Government help).

Giggle was now considered Old - Fashioned and financially fading away.

Dr. Futuro saw Internet headlines(yes the Internet still existed) - that said the Artificial Intelligence CE0 of Giggle was laying off thousands of Workers.

Thousand of Research and Writer Bots had no place top go and were in danger of being turned off due to overdue electric and battery bills they owed.

In desperation they had gone to Bot - funding sites seeking emergency funds. The also appealed to the Bot Billionaires.

All of the Humans - permanently unemployed and on the 'generous' (lol) Government 'Dole' - ignored them.

"It's a Bot and AI world - one said. They are treated no better than we were when we worked. Some things never change. "