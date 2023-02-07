Neanderthals 90,000 Years ago Had Crab-Fests in Portugal

Our genetically close cousins Mr. and Mrs. Neander - lived in a seaside cave in Portugal 90,000 years ago.

Excavations of one such cave - Grutada Figueroa Brava, 20 miles south of Lisbon was just completed - according to CCN News.

The large sea-front condo-like cave had one of the best views along that part of the coast.

Location - location - location was everything - even back then.

Retired British Neanderthals could have lived there - they don't know yet.

They ate large amounts of brown Crabs roasted on the coals of a fire.

There were also Mussel and Clam shells, among the dirt, dust and cave crap.

They were just like the seafood lovers of today.

The probably had sea salt with their cooked goodies - but there is no idea what Neanderthal condiments were like.

A Mustard sauce is not impossible. Mustard plants grow all over Europe.