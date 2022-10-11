TiKTok To Introduce It's New Adult TikTok

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

image for TiKTok To Introduce It's New Adult TikTok

LOS ANGELES - (US Satire) -TikTok is a video hosting service that hosts a variety of short form user videos.

The Chinese entity is owned by a corporation known as Fortune Cookie Cutter Inc.

Most of the videos are PG-13 rated and include videos of birthday parties, little league games, music lip-syncing, pet clips, and videos of guys getting hit in the balls by frisbees, golf clubs, basketballs, or pets.

Global Source News Agency writer Topeka Joplin, has just commented that TikTok will soon be venturing into the adult market with a new TikTok spinoff to be called Adult TikTok.

Miss Joplin spoke with a representative with the video service host and she noted that the videos in the adult hosting service will include mostly explicit shots of female breasts [i.e. tits, bazongas, hooters, knockers, tigbitties, and breasticles], asses [i.e. tushes, kazoos, keisters, heinies, buttolas, puckeroos], and vaginas [i.e. pussies, beavers, hoohas, muffins, furburgers, tuzzy muzzys, crotch harbors, groin goodies, pudendas, snatcholas, and lap donuts. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
TikTok

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more