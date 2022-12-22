The Planet Earth now has Two Seasons - Super Hot and Super Cold

Mother Nature is getting Indigestion from too Much CO2 - so no Nicer Mother.

Naturally - all the arguing countries on Earth have to use more Oil and Coal for heating and air conditioning - causing more Global Warming - leading to more extreme Weather - and more Coal and Oil being used, etc., etc.

It will be the Death of Us.

No country Will give up their Toys. You do it First they say - like 5-year Olds.

To save the Planet we will have to travel by Mass Transit - trolleys, trains, boats, bicycles, bus, Rickshaw, etc.

Individual cars and planes will be for the Politicians, the Rich and the Military (basically the people who Control and run everything).

We will go back to the 1900's when Life was simpler, and people could take a bus or trolley to work. And you took a spacious train or boat for long distance. (Not packed in a plane like Cattle.)

Mother Nature would approve.

(Message sponsored by the Dr. Futuro Foundation - bringing you a better Planet.)