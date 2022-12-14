NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Global Source News Agency reports that weather experts are warning that the Black Sea could become completely dry by 2040.

GSNA reporter Topeka Joplin, said that she spoke with Zoyler Zollicoffer, 43, who is a highly respected meteorologist at Solid State University in San Antonio, who says that due to incessant global warming and catastrophic solar explosions near the Milky Way, the summer heat temps are going to get into the 120s in most of the world's countries, including the northern countries of Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Pisagovia.

The United Nations is looking to set aside over $26 million to study this weather phenomenon, which has been pegged The Trumpapalooza Global Warming Phenomenon. ■