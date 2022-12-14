Scientist Jane Goodall - Trump's Behavior that of An Aggressive Chimp (Or Baboon)

Wednesday, 14 December 2022

image for Scientist Jane Goodall - Trump's Behavior that of An Aggressive Chimp (Or Baboon)
Stop the steal.

The world's leading expert on Chimps and the whole Primate Family (which includes Humans) - Jane Goodall was interviewed recently on NCB TV.

During the interview videos of Hostile and aggressive Chimp behavior was played. Videos on Trump onstage at rallies was also played.

The bodily movements of the aggressive Chimps and Trump were almost identical. Many of Trump's facial gestures were the same as the Chimps.

You could put an orange wig on an aggressive Chimp, and you would almost have a Trump Mini - Me.

Jane said Trump's behavior was very typical of a very aggressive male Chimp - or Baboon. (Our distant cousins.)

'Trump acts really hostile - and more strong and powerful than he really is - to intimidate rivals and critics. ' - said Goodall.

'He is an incompetent leader, and the Chimps would torn him to shreds instantly. Humans - supposedly brighter than Chimps - made him President. '

Jane explained that six million years ago - Humans and Chimps had a common ancestor. Chimps stayed in the jungle. Humans with their controlled Aggression took over the Planet.

At the end of the interview - viewers were shown the official Jane Goodall

Barbie Doll - done for the eminent Scientist - and to encourage young girls to go into science.

A Trump doll is in development at another company. It says - 'I am the Greatest. I am the Greatest. I am the Greatest’.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

