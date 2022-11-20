Karen Wigs Colonize like Tribbles

Elon Musk has stuffed his latest rocket full of Karen wigs just as an act of revenge (since he likes to kill that which has insulted him in the past, like Twitter) against those disgruntled Twitter employees who dared to call His Lordship a Space Karen.

Like Star Trek Tribbles, the Karen wigs will roam the lunar surface, make nests, build societies, wage little furry wars, and colonize the moon all in the name of Musk. Those who have less hair (Like Elon – before the Hair Club for Men showed up) will be welcomed by the wigs, whereas those with much hair will be seen as a threat.

So all Tesla astronauts – or Teslanauts – will have to be shaved bald or naturally be bald in order to go to the moon. To baldy go where no Elon has gone before …

Musk has spoken! And he’s not a Karen – he’s really funny and cool – haven’t you seen him on SNL! Soooooo funny (the lines were written for him; his delivery sucks.)

One question remains: has the Karen wig taken over Elon’s brain, turning him into a right-wing MAGA lover, and will Twitter turn into a haven for Karens and other fascists?