Dolly Parton's Wigs to go to the Dollywood Museum Next to the Smithsonian

"I have some Pull with Joe Biden - helped to get him elected - so getting the land next to the Smithsonian for my museum was a cinch," Dolly said.

"I am a National Institution, right up there with Uncle Sam. I have done TV - best selling movies - and have been a top Country Music star for 30 years. What else do I have to do - win a Nobel Prize?

"Joe was very appreciative of me (and my fans) getting him elected.

"Of course, I kept a select few Wigs for the rest of my career since

"I have no intention of retiring. I will be 80 with nice legs and big boobs - (and young guys with a Granny Fixation are still after me).

"One of the first exhibitions of the new Museum - when it opens - will be the huge collection of Phyllis Diller wigs. (For you younger folks - go to Google.)

"For Halloweens - we will have a collection of Elvira's black wigs -

"(Ditto on checking Google).

"And a Blockbuster Show - George Washington's and Andy Warhol's wigs -

"(200 Years of Wigs.)

"Next year an exhibit of Country and Western Tattoos on intimate parts of singer's bodies. Got to keep up with the times. "