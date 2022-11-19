Dolly Parton's Wigs to go to the Dollywood Museum Next to the Smithsonian

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 19 November 2022

image for Dolly Parton's Wigs to go to the Dollywood Museum Next to the Smithsonian
The effort of selecting this picture was way too much - Ed.

"I have some Pull with Joe Biden - helped to get him elected - so getting the land next to the Smithsonian for my museum was a cinch," Dolly said.

"I am a National Institution, right up there with Uncle Sam. I have done TV - best selling movies - and have been a top Country Music star for 30 years. What else do I have to do - win a Nobel Prize?

"Joe was very appreciative of me (and my fans) getting him elected.

"Of course, I kept a select few Wigs for the rest of my career since

"I have no intention of retiring. I will be 80 with nice legs and big boobs - (and young guys with a Granny Fixation are still after me).

"One of the first exhibitions of the new Museum - when it opens - will be the huge collection of Phyllis Diller wigs. (For you younger folks - go to Google.)

"For Halloweens - we will have a collection of Elvira's black wigs -

"(Ditto on checking Google).

"And a Blockbuster Show - George Washington's and Andy Warhol's wigs -

"(200 Years of Wigs.)

"Next year an exhibit of Country and Western Tattoos on intimate parts of singer's bodies. Got to keep up with the times. "

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dolly Partonwigs

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more