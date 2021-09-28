Brooklyn Reports That 2,909 Women Named Karen Have Changed Their Name

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – The female name Karen has now become about as popular as the name “C*nt.”

The nation’s leading linguist, Reginald P. Peckerweather, 77, defines the word Karen as a despicable slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, blonde, racist, middle-aged, white woman, who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.

The once-popular female name, which originally meant, 'lass who gathers moss, twigs, branches, and squirrel droppings in the forest' has now gone from #91 in popularity down to #7,802.'

Today, Karen has come to mean 'the most evil, hate-filled, whore bitch known to man,' or as Robert DeNiro has stated,' Karen is now the female equivalent to Donald “The Nazi” Trump.'

In fact, The Daily Dirt's Stormy Coin has stated that the Brooklyn Department of Female Names has just revealed that since March, a total of 2,909 Brooklyn residents named Karen have gone in, and paid the $95 plus tax fee, to change their name.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Famous Karens from the past include Karen Valentine, Karen Silkwood, and Karen Lipshitz].