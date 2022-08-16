Death Race 2022

In the wonderful B-movie, “Death Race 2000”, cars intentionally mowed down people for points and to win a car race. The original starred David Carradine (before hanging himself for the erotic thrill) and Sylvester Stallone (before “Rocky”). See it, love it, but don’t live it.

Autonomous cars have been killing people. Computer geeks are trying to show test after test in which a car refuses to run over a little kid (a puppet … so they say). Can the car’s electronic eyes see the kid? Should the kid grow up quickly so as not to die when chasing after a runaway baseball?

No more playing hockey in the streets, kids – a Tesla has been spotted in the neighborhood with blood on its grille and hunger in its gas tank!

Sometimes it hits the kid, but is ‘sometimes’ too many times? Is one dead kid is acceptable for Elon Musk? Or two dead kids? And who gets the handcuffs when such a thing happens? A few people were just mowed down in Germany by a car with no driver. Talk about a bad Monday morning!

This is technology, the thing all our world leaders want us to embrace without asking questions, our rights and privileges stored in the phones in our palms. No phone – no rights.

There’s profit to be made – get your damn kid outa the street! It’s not Elon’s fault – it’s the parents, always the parents!

When real life mimics a Roger Corman B-movie … run and hide. Hollywood should not be in charge of Silicon Valley, and Silicon Valley should really try to keep as much blood off its hands as possible.

Good thing there’s no law preventing computer geeks from killing humans with their sophisticated toys. Money talks and erases crime. If you want to be a legal murderer, just invent a car that kills all on its own. Sometimes it sees the puppet, sometimes it doesn’t. That ‘sometimes’ holds all!

We’re well beyond the year 2000, so there are car races to run. Drivers, remotely start your engines!