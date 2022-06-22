Due To The Skyrocketing Price of Gasoline, Lots of Americans Are Selling Their Cars and Buying Horse and Buggy Teams

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

image for Due To The Skyrocketing Price of Gasoline, Lots of Americans Are Selling Their Cars and Buying Horse and Buggy Teams
Horse and Buggy dealerships in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania are all sold-out of horse and buggies.

QUAKER OATS, Pennsylvania - (Satire News) - With the price of gasoline hitting an astounding $8 a gallon in California, and $7 a gallon in Connecticut, many middle class and poor families are selling their automobiles and resorting to horse and buggies; like the Amish have been using for centuries.

One resident of California said he sold his 2002 Kia Sorento for $2,903, and was able to purchase a 1998 Amishian Buggy plus a 13-year-old horse for $1,814.

An Amish Buggy dealership in Oil Slick, Pennsylvania, told The National Rumblings News Agency that he has completely sold out of his entire stock of buggies and he will be buying some from an Amish used buggy lot in Elephant Butt, Ohio.

One poor family from Indianapolis, told Traci Diddle with the NRNA that now that they have sold their gas-guzzling Oldsmobile, and purchased a used horse and buggy team, they will now, once again be able to afford to buy things like milk, bread, Rice-a-Roni, beer, and Hostess Twinkies. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
amishCarsDrivingFuel crisisGasoline

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more