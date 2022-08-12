Elon Musk Has Developed The World's First Tesla 18-Wheeler Truck

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 12 August 2022

The Tesla Truck 18 is priced at $950,000 but Musk says it'll pay for itself in three months.

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - First he had the Tesla automobile, then the Tesla motorcycle, and then the Tesla bus.

And now Elon "Moneybags" Musk has just developed the Tesla 18-Wheeler Truck.

Musk says that the new Tesla truck will save companies up to $12.3 million a year just on tune ups alone.

The new 18-Wheeler Tesla Truck, known as The Tesla Truck 18, was tested out in the Mojave Desert and it proved to be quite successful.

Musk noted that the new 18-Wheeler can reach speeds of up to 115 mph in 4.7 seconds.

SIDENOTE: The Brooklyn Bridge Times is reporting that Walmart has ordered 75 of the new state-of-the-art Tesla Truck 18's.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

