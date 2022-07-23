Elon Musk Wins $47 Million In The Texas State Lottery

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 23 July 2022

Elon Musk is so damn rich, the smallest bill in his wallet is a $1,000 bill.

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - One of the richest men in the world has just won $47 million in the latest edition of the Texas State Super Lone Star Lottery.

Musk who has more money that Europe, Bill Gates, China, Oprah Winfrey, Venezuela, Tom Brady, and Macadamia, all put together, smiled and said that he sure is one damn, lucky SOB.

He revealed that each week he buys $2,000 worth of lottery tickets, and added that the most that he had previously won was $175.

Musk was asked by a reporter for The Austin American Statesman what he plans to do with the $47 million.

He took a sip of his Johnny Walker Black and Coke, and said that he is thinking about donating $46 million to The US Food Stamp Program and $1 million to San Francisco's Pink Lives Matter organization. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

