Generic Viagra Is Knocking The Hell Out of The Makers of Regular Viagra

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - In the world of Erectile Dysfunction, sufferers have learned that the condition known as Limpnoodleohnoitis can be addressed.

According to The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper pecker limpness has come a long, long way.

Daily Wind reporter, Wyatt St. Yuma, has learned that the makers of a generic Viagra pill (Up, Up, And Away) have just knocked the hell out of the makers of a regular Viagra pill (SquirtKing).

The survey was conducted by The QuinniPinni Polling Agency and included, 29,807 men ages 59 to 103, in 49 of the 50 states.

SIDENOTE: For some reason men in Alabama refused to participate in the limp penis poll.