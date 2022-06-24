Climate Change - People In Underground Houses Winners In Long Run

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 24 June 2022

image for Climate Change - People In Underground Houses Winners In Long Run

We have Global Warming because we have 8 billion people (and growing) and their activities are causing the huge amounts of Excess CO2, ruining the planet.

Just don't tell the Indians, Muslims, Chinese, Evangelicals or Catholics-they don't want to hear about it. See no Evil, etc.

'Be fruitful and multiply'…LOL…

The Winners. in the long run, will be the people in underground houses. They will survive while the people in fancy mansions will perish.

Underground houses are protection against everything but floods. If built on high ground nothing can harm them. Earthquakes can't knock them down and hot weather is no problem-the earth insulates them.

The Cave look will be all the rage, when fashionable people start living underground.

Dramatic Cave movies with good looking Australian actors will be popular - or Netflix Series will be popular - cheap and easy to make - (after all one cave looks like another).

Even the queen will have to move underground-dungeons, in all her castles, renovated into fashionable rooms - Corgi comfy living quarters.

Possibly, in England, Dungeon style furniture might be popular also-as an underground trend.

Underground Housing will be popular in the Middle East when Temperatures year-round are 120 or more. Over there, they will probably put the highways and cities underground also.

It is going to be a hot, roasty, toasty Earth. But you would not know it from the actions of all the current world leaders.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Global Warming

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more