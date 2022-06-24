Climate Change - People In Underground Houses Winners In Long Run

We have Global Warming because we have 8 billion people (and growing) and their activities are causing the huge amounts of Excess CO2, ruining the planet.

Just don't tell the Indians, Muslims, Chinese, Evangelicals or Catholics-they don't want to hear about it. See no Evil, etc.

'Be fruitful and multiply'…LOL…

The Winners. in the long run, will be the people in underground houses. They will survive while the people in fancy mansions will perish.

Underground houses are protection against everything but floods. If built on high ground nothing can harm them. Earthquakes can't knock them down and hot weather is no problem-the earth insulates them.

The Cave look will be all the rage, when fashionable people start living underground.

Dramatic Cave movies with good looking Australian actors will be popular - or Netflix Series will be popular - cheap and easy to make - (after all one cave looks like another).

Even the queen will have to move underground-dungeons, in all her castles, renovated into fashionable rooms - Corgi comfy living quarters.

Possibly, in England, Dungeon style furniture might be popular also-as an underground trend.

Underground Housing will be popular in the Middle East when Temperatures year-round are 120 or more. Over there, they will probably put the highways and cities underground also.

It is going to be a hot, roasty, toasty Earth. But you would not know it from the actions of all the current world leaders.