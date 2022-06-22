Trump Still Insists That Climate Change Is A Hoax As The Temperature In Anchorage, Alaska Hit 113 Degrees

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - (Satire News) - The stupidest man in America (Donald Trump) is still at it with his cockamamie story about Global Warming being nothing more than a hoaxalistic hoax invented by Nancy Pelosi and her California cohorts.

The GOP fruit salad who has angrily kicked his tall-as-hell favorite child (Ivanka) out of his will, says that he is once again the victim of a contrived witch hunt that was devised by VP Kamala Harris and unofficial White House advisor, Robert DeNiro.

The Tweet Creep recently told his number one Fox ass kisser, Tucker "Fuck Face" Carlson that the fact that the temperature in Anchorage, Alaska hit 113, doesn't mean a damn thing.

The evil shithead noted that he heard that it was 114 in the Sahara Desert, so 113 isn't so bad.

Meanwhile the US Weather Agency Guild (WAG) has issued an extreme heat advisory for 49 of the 50 states. For some reason the heat advisory does not pertain to the state of North Dakota.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

