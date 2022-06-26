Japan Says That They Have Totally Eradicated The Monkeypox

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 June 2022

Japan is proud to say that the Monkeypox is now gone with the wind.

TOKYO, Japan - (Satire News) - Japan's Saki News Agency is thrilled to inform the world that Japan is the first country in the entire world to totally get rid of the disgusting Monkeypox virus, which the Chinese leader Xi Jinping refers to as The Trumpalooza Virus 2.

Jinping called up Japan's leader Fumio Kishida and congratulated him. Xi first began calling the Covid virus, the Trumpapalooza virus after the Trumptard said that Covid originated in China.

Dr. Fauci, the world's top authority on diseases, said that, as usual, the orange blob of shit (DJT) was talking through his ass, and he managed to spew countless lies about something that he knew absolutely NOTHING about.

The good doctor added that if Cheeto Face had spent 1/100 of the time on finding a cure for the Trumpapalooza virus, that he did cheating on the fucking golf course, he would have eradicated it within a few weeks, but Nooooo! ■

