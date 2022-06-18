A Canadian Yukon Express Snowstorm May Dump As Much As 21 Inches of Snow In Laredo, Texas

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 June 2022

image for A Canadian Yukon Express Snowstorm May Dump As Much As 21 Inches of Snow In Laredo, Texas
The average daily temperature in the summer in Laredo, Texas is 106 degrees.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The Illinois Dept. of Weather has just announced that a powerful snowstorm named The Canadian Yukon Express, is heading toward the US.

A rep for the IDW, noted that the huge, blistering cold snowstorm will be going as far south as Laredo, Texas.

The rep identified as Karen F. Karatinti, 62, warned that the storm will bring with it hail, icicles, and snow barnacles, which can be harmful to wandering livestock, unattended kids, and wayward old folks.

She stressed that Laredo, Texas has been informed to prepare for as much as 21 inches of ice cold snow.

Meanwhile a city council member in Laredo, stated that the city plans to borrow a snow plow from Austin, Texas.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

