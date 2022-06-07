Dozens of Texas Families Get Smuggled Over Border to Mexico, Due to Mass Shootings

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

image for Dozens of Texas Families Get Smuggled Over Border to Mexico, Due to Mass Shootings
The only shots you have to worry about south of the border!

A group of Texas Families had themselves and belongings smuggled into Mexico, due to fear of a future mass shooting.

'Thank heavens we are in a country where AK 47 guns are not legal’, said one of the mothers, when interviewed.

'And no nutsy Republicans either,’ said another, 'what a relief!'

When asked about the governor and his inaction on gun violence, a red hair mama in a big Texan hat and tight jeans said, 'We just can't live where we, or our kids might get blown away any day of the week.'

'You notice there are no guns are allowed in the governor’s office, or the legislature.

'But you can wear a gun in any public place-a hospital, library, or school.

'We elected Delusional Fools and Hypocrites.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

