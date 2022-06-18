Elon Musk is Buying the Moon

Being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk wants to buy the moon next.

Any country that dares to land any piece of hardware onto its surface will need a permit first, then they’ll be charged for every footprint they leave on Elon’s moon’s surface.

Until human beings really start developing space flight and the ability to land on any solar system surface, Elon will use the moon mostly as a large advertising billboard. Yes, that’s right, pretty soon there will be no more romantic moonlit nights ... instead of seeing the Man in the Moon screaming his Edvard Munch face back at you, you’ll see the Tesla logo, or a Blade Runner-esque commercial advertising anyone’s product, as long as they pay a billion dollars for a commercial playing everywhere the moon shines.

Moonshine ... my copyright if it’s used to describe Elon’s coming advertising venture. Oh shit, I hope this article isn’t giving him ideas. If so, I want my cut.

Who can stop a billionaire from saying everything has a price? Who will police the billionaires? No one. ‘Cuz the billionaires own the cops, like they own politicians and judges and everyone else.

Our solar system is doomed when price tags hang off every moon, planet, comet and asteroid.

This is the way the world will end, not in a bang ... but in a thirty-second spot advertising the kind of crap that made people want to get the hell away from this foul rich man’s Earth.