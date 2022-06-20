The Environmental Protection Agency Warns That The Inactive Volcano In Alabama Is Getting Ready To Erupt

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 June 2022

image for The Environmental Protection Agency Warns That The Inactive Volcano In Alabama Is Getting Ready To Erupt
Local residents who live near Mana-Muna-Mu-Fa-Foo call it Mt. Tit.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The EPA, (the Enviromental Protection Agency) has just informed the inquiring public that an ancient volcano located just outside of Chitlins Creek, Alabama has been rumbling for about a week now.

The volcano, which the Choctaw Indians named "Mana-Muna-Mu-Fa-Foo," which means swollen nasty dirt that rises up towards the cloud-filled sky, last erupted on September 7, 1871, at approximately 1:45 am.

"Mana" for short shot molten red lava about 3,292½ feet into the dark sky, just barely missing a flock of 17 Canadian mallard ducks that were flying down to Rio de Janero, Brazil for the winter.

The historic volcano, which is the largest one south of the Mason-Dixon Line, registered an 8.9 on the Richter Power Scale.

The Chitlins Creek Gazette-Post newspaper reported that in 1871, "Mana" destroyed over 800,000 acres of choice cotton fields, along with the oldest tree in Dixie, the famed 913-foot tall Goo-Goo Tree.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlabamaEPAvolcano

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more