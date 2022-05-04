Breaking News Flash: Bill Gates is NOT a doctor

After a thorough investigation into the biography of Bill Gates, it has been discovered that he holds absolutely no medical degree whatsoever. In fact, reports tell that Mr. Gates is a school dropout from Harvard University!

Further investigation shows that the professions of doctor and computer geek are different and barely relatable to each other at all!

This reporter went to a hospital to ask actual doctors if they dropped out of medical school, and if not, how long did it take for them to become verified doctors?

“You can’t drop out of school and be a doctor,” said one physician, who preferred anonymity, wanting only to be known by the moniker, ‘Doctor Feelgood’. “And you have to be in school to learn doctoring for many, many, many, many years. Like ... a lot!”

I realized that things I had seen or heard on the internet (an invention of ... computer geeks!) that Bill Gates could in no way shape or form claim to be an expert on the health and well-being of the average human being. Even if – or especially if – Bill himself tries to make a claim that he knows how or where or why viruses or other diseases come from, are going to, and if they will ever return.

Because Bill Gates IS NOT A DOCTOR!

... and his wife, Melania – sorry, Melinda (cousins? One good witch, one bad witch?) divorced him in part because Bill was friends with Jeffery Epstein ... who was also not a doctor.

To paraphrase a great work by Joseph Conrad, “Mistuh Epstein – he dead.” And the dead do no doctoring.

Speculation: did Bill create a computer virus (the only type of viruses that computer geeks CAN manufacture, then sell anti-virus software at inflated prices and monthly subscriptions to combat) that killed Epstein in his jail cell? Only time and a lot of money and then more money and a lot of people forgetting basic facts of science will tell. But what will it tell? More rambling nonsense ... this reporter says, “Yes, you too can be a medical expert without a degree! Bill did it – so can you!”

Editorial Note: this reporter lost her/his mind while writing this ridiculous story about a ridiculous man.