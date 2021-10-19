Microsoft’s Bill Gates Fined For Sending R-Rated Emails

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Bill Gates has just learned that just because he is one of the world’s richest men, does not mean that he can just go around doing whatever the hell he wants.

Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle broke the story about Gates sending explicit emails to several women, who work for him.

A representative with the New York State attorney general’s office said that Gates has been investigated for over 9 months. And in that time, he has sent a total of 909 R-rated emails to two twin sisters; Melody Rhinefelt and Maggie Beerfield.

Gates has just learned that he has been hit with a $1.7 million fine.

Reports are that Gates is claiming that someone stole his password and sent the illicit emails in his name.

Meanwhile, Melody and Maggie have both spoken to the attorney general’s office and they have described Bill’s (blank) in explicit detail.

In a Related Story. Mrs. Gates told Wolf Blitzer that she is planning on writing a tell-all book on Bill, which is tentatively titled, “My Dear Husband Bill Gates – And The Hundreds of Secrets That No One Would Ever Fucking Believe.”