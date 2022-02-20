The United States Is Planning On Taking Over The Running of Facebook

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 February 2022

image for The United States Is Planning On Taking Over The Running of Facebook
President Biden says that VP Harris will oversee the Facebook transition.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – It looks like Mark Zuckerburg’s luck has finally run out.

Ipso Facto News is reporting that the United States government is making plans to take over the much maligned online social media and networking service because of some incessant discrepancies.

One of the factorial discrepancies is that Facebook tends to highlight the extremely rich and occasionally ignore the poor; especially in third world countries like Yugoslavia, Cuba, Cambodia, Iraq, and the extreme northern part of Greenland.

VP Harris, was given the task of making the transatorial transition from being owned by a private entity to being owned by the United States.

The vice-president says that she has been working as much as 20 hours a day to ensure that the transition is as seamless as a Massachusetts marshmallow.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FacebookMark Zuckerberg

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more