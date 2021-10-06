Facebook To Turn A New Page

After Facebook's whistle-blower testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee by France Haugen about manipulating data and facts by the internet giant, Facebook did a slow cringe.

They were the stretched-out tee-shirt school kids who started a social platform in college that graduated to grossing billions, but hey, they still wore the faded tee-shirts (while flying in their corporate jets).

Facebook confessed that they never knew of any harmful or inflammatory content or that their offspring's Instagram made body image issues worse for teenagers.

"We didn't know."

So Facebook has decided to stop the bleed, give up the lead, and turn the page.

Facebook will change its name and call their social platform, drum roll, continued, drum roll, are you ready? New name: FACENOTE.

FACENOTE will no longer carry out virtual internet assassinations or any virtual internet accusations.

So, no more suspected fattest, ugliest, sloppiest, dumbest, adulters, criminals, politicians on the take, or anything about enemies, but giving that green light to high rollers who were the good friends of the old Facebook.

FACENOTE is turning its page. They are going to be the good guys.

Plagiarism: There already is a Good-Guys.

Like the word royalty, no one has the universal copyright of being good or being guys,, so while respecting the Good-Guys label, FACENOTE intends to be the good guys of the future.

So take it and stick it.

