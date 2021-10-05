Deadly Doomsday Arrived and Disappeared After Six Hours Destructive Abstinence!

Nostradamus predicted the 'End of the World' would arrive on the 04.10.2021, and it happened as Zuckerberg's Instagram, Facebook, What's App, sunk into a massive cyber black abyss for six hours!

Global news reported millions of social media junkies speeding towards the highest mountains available, The White Cliffs of Dover, and suspension bridges all over the planet hoping to commit suicide before a tsunami of destruction, isolation, and cyber volcanic eruptions hit the planet with impunity!

"Better jump while the going is good!" Screamed masses of Facebook addicts! While LinkedIn owners bolted their doors not allowing morons in who are addicted to Zuckerberg's corrupted social-media, crap sites!

However, the global panic was soon over as Facebook announced it was all just a 'Storm in a Teacup' caused by China and Huawei, who unleashed their cyber spies on Zuckerberg hoping to destroy the horrific, alien-like monster, and replace it with a more earthly, Chinese Dragon version.

Fortunately, Zuckerberg defended his FB Fortress defiantly, even if a Whistle-blower treacherously stabbed him in the back, and everything is now back to normal.

Suicidal millions standing on a precipice between jumping, or a life without Zuckerberg, decided it was far better to continue living with, or without him, especially after it was announced the Chinese were to blame yet again!

Luckily, US owned Apple, flogged 50 million more Smartphones as punters, back from the dead, binned their Huawei's, and are now back home cuddling up to the US as the Chinese lick their wounds.

To get revenge, The Wuhan Lab in China is now busy creating a mutated version of Covid19, which will soon hit the world with impunity, kill millions, and earn billions for the Chinese pharmaceutical industry once again!

Maybe it would have been better to 'Jump' after all! Because we are on the 'Eve of Destruction' as Nostradamus once prophesied!