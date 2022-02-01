The Cuban Woman Who Received A Uvula From a Flamingo Says The Surgery Was a Success

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 1 February 2022

image for The Cuban Woman Who Received A Uvula From a Flamingo Says The Surgery Was a Success
Dr. Isabella Isafellini, of Maimi Beach, performed the flamingo uvula to a woman transplant.

HAVANA, Cuba – (Satire News) – Cuba’s Las Nuevas News Agency has reported that the woman who had a flamingo uvula transplant surgery back in October of 2021, says she came through with flying colors (no pun intended).

Ramona De La Mamamona, 77, a resident of Sugar Cane, Florida stated that she has never felt better, except for that time when she was 62, and she got groped by a defensive player with the New York Jets.

Las Nuevas points out that Mrs. Mamamona, is no relation to Bambi Mamamona, the infamous Key West pole dancer.

Dr. Isabella Isafellini, who performed the surgery, said that De La Mamamona has no noticeable side effects except for the fact that occasionally she will find herself standing on one leg for 4 or 5 minutes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

