A Waco Woman Receives The World’s First Vagina Transplant

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 July 2021

image for A Waco Woman Receives The World’s First Vagina Transplant
Doctor Procksock wants everyone to know that the Wisconsin milk cow is doing well; a little upset, but she's fine.

Detroit – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz is reporting that the world’s first successful vagina transplant has just been performed at Our Lady of The Stimulus Package Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Dr. Finston P. Procksock, III, performed the 9-hour and 53-minute crotch procedure, that is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Dr. Procksock’s team used the beaver of a Wisconsin jersey milk cow, which very closely resembles a female’s sex organ.

He said that the patient, a Miss Kelly "Sissy" Shilo, who is 37, was thrilled when she looked down at her pubic region and saw her brand new, state-of-the-art pussy, as she refers to it.

Dr. Procksock, however prefers to use the more medically appropriate term beaver.

One of the nurses, Milly Dickmeister, who was part of the muffin transplant team, told Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz that she hates to admit it, but Kelly's hooha is actually a whole lot prettier than hers.

Meanwhile, Miss Shilo remarked that she can hardly wait to try out her brand new cunt, as her 19-year-old boyfriend, Woody, affectionately calls it.

