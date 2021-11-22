Norway’s Hair-Raising Wonder Pill

OSLO, Norway – (Satire News) - Scientists in Norway claim that they have discovered a pill that successfully restores a full head of a hair to completely bald men; but unfortunately, it also has an undesirable side effect.

According to Norway’s national news agency, The Sturgeon, the pill, which is nicknamed Fiordfasinna-H, causes the males who take it to grow a third ear.

One 64-year-old male, Bjorn Espensund, Jr., who took Fiordfasinna-H, said that he isn’t too keen on the idea of having a third ear, but he did state that his hearing has increased by 34%.

Another individual, named Gunner Vidarvex, 39, who was prescribed the new breakthrough pill, commented that he doesn’t really mind having a third ear, but he did state that he wishes that it was on the side of his head, instead of in his crotch region.

Meanwhile the Norwegian government has said that the class action lawsuit that has just been filed against the makers of Firodfasinna-H has been nullified by the Norwegian senate by a vote of 57-43.