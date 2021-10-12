Melania Denies That She Is Dating Los Angeles Lakers Super Star LeBron James

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 October 2021

image for Melania Denies That She Is Dating Los Angeles Lakers Super Star LeBron James
Melania recently told Don Lemon that she feels a whole lot better now that she and Donaldo sleep in different bedrooms.

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – Melania Trump flew to California to visit her BFF Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who is still known as The Prince of Sussex.

While frolicking in the water’s of Malibu Beach, she was asked by Dan “The Man” Hardwood, a reporter with The Scuttlebutt Review about the sizzling rumors regarding her and Lakes great LeBron James.

Melly, as James calls her, just smiled and replied “Lemme shust sey these, Lebby and me we ease shust good friends dats eat, tank ju tu mush.”

When LeBron was asked by Hardwood to comment on his relationship with the ex-first lady, he shook his head and answered, “Well fella, it bees like dis, iffin I wanted to, and the key word is iffin, I could take that fine-looking, delicious woman away from the no good racist piece of shit in 3 seconds, mucho pronto, like my dear friend Kobe Bryant used to say.”

In Other News. Trump's girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene, accidentally let it slip that the Trumptard's nuts have pretty much disappeared.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Lebron JamesMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more