Melania Denies That She Is Dating Los Angeles Lakers Super Star LeBron James

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – Melania Trump flew to California to visit her BFF Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who is still known as The Prince of Sussex.

While frolicking in the water’s of Malibu Beach, she was asked by Dan “The Man” Hardwood, a reporter with The Scuttlebutt Review about the sizzling rumors regarding her and Lakes great LeBron James.

Melly, as James calls her, just smiled and replied “Lemme shust sey these, Lebby and me we ease shust good friends dats eat, tank ju tu mush.”

When LeBron was asked by Hardwood to comment on his relationship with the ex-first lady, he shook his head and answered, “Well fella, it bees like dis, iffin I wanted to, and the key word is iffin, I could take that fine-looking, delicious woman away from the no good racist piece of shit in 3 seconds, mucho pronto, like my dear friend Kobe Bryant used to say.”

In Other News. Trump's girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene, accidentally let it slip that the Trumptard's nuts have pretty much disappeared.