The California Wildfires Are So Damn Hot That Fisherman Are Catching Fish That Are Already Cooked

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 September 2021

image for The California Wildfires Are So Damn Hot That Fisherman Are Catching Fish That Are Already Cooked
The California lakes are so hot, that fishermen are catching fish that are ready to eat.

MARILYN MONROE, California – (Satire News) – The hundreds of California wildfires continue to burn out of control.

Ipso Facto News reports that meteorologists have verified that some of the fires including the Tinsel Town fire and the Avocado Valley fire have reached temperatures of 141 degrees (in the shade).

Firefighters are using water that was purchased from the city of Chicago as well as agua (water) from Mexico’s Baja California Bay.

One firefighter identified as Wilbur Saltalino of Sausalito, said that he spoke to several local fishermen, who informed him that they are catching fish (e.g. rainbow trout, flounder, tilapia, and sardines) that are already cooked and ready to eat!

Meanwhile, IPN reporter Redwood Fingerboo, stated that Bezos-Musk Inc., has donated millions of dollars worth of fire axes, water hoses, push brooms, and Hostess Twinkies to the brave firefighters.

SIDENOTE: The Marilyn Monroe ABC TV affiliate, Channel 38, reports that the fire is so huge that it can actually be seen from Uranus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
California WildfiresFish

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more