Fish caught swimming on German motorway!

(NOT EDITED) Due to heavy rains bombarding certain parts of Germany strange occurrences have been spotted on a motorway between Cologne and Bonn. The motorway runs parallel to the River Rhine, and although flood-barriers have been erected, the Rhine broke its banks.

Truckers bombing down the motorway have been baffled by signs warning them of swarms of Rhine Trout could cause a slippery effect if driven over!

One Polish trucker swore he saw trout leaping out of the rising flood waters. he was arrested after police discovered he had downed two bottles of Vodka. However, car drivers also reported leaping trout heading towards their headlights. Several car drivers stopped and bashed some unlucky trout over the head.

After an hour of fish madness on the motorway the police decided to block it off and warned anybody hunting leaping trout would be fined for poaching!

One local angler, who swore he had a legal angling licence, complained to the police after demanding to sit on the motorway hard shoulder to wait for an easy catch. They took him to a drying-out cell, confiscated two crates of best German lager and warned him.

Drinking and Angling on the motorway is strictly forbidden!

Animal Rights Groups are gathering to protest about cruelty to fish on German motorways!