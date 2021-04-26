North Atlantic Salmon with legs to be cultivated inland and need no polluted ocean water!

Fish eating lovers may soon be treated to a delicatesse version of their favourite meal! A new breed of salmon is being cultivated on US farms where genetic manipulation has allowed the fish to survive without water!

The fish in question, North Atlantic Salmon, now has legs, lungs and, is kept in huge tanks where rattlesnakes were once kept, but there is no money in snake meat, so the owners decided to invest $40 million bucks by inviting Monsanto to 'rewire' salmon!

This has been achieved in no-time, even quicker than AstraZeneca causes blood clots, and now happy salmon are trotting around on their new legs, breathing pristine air through their lungs and, waiting to be hit on the head with a hammer before being prepared for a delicious salmon lunch!

Animal Rights Groups raided the farm and left banners saying.

All Legless Salmon Lives Matter and F*** Monsanto!



Monty Python legend, John Cleese, also visited the plant. He sat down to a salmon, champagne dinner and took a few samples home with him, legless. He will soon be starring in a new Python comedy, classic film called.

'A Fish Called Wanderer'



The makers of Jaws 500 are also planning a super-comeback horror film called.



'Salmon-o-Nella-Phobia'

Monsanto have promised the film makers that giant salmon starring will not only have genetically manipulated legs and lungs, but they will also have giant teeth similar to those seen on a walrus-lined beach!