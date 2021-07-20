Putin Hails Faster Russian Air Power, But Can It Put Bread On Russian Tables?

Putin hails superior Russian airpower by unveiling a new plane, but can it put bread on Russian tables? You might as well roll out a dancing bear and say, “See what we got?” Big so what?

“See what we got?" Or, we can blow up any part of the world faster than any other nation. Mine is faster, stronger, and more destructive.

Like he's back in the schoolyard. So that’s what Communism can do?

Putin made his announcement the same-day entrepreneur and self-made billionaire Jeff Bezos successfully launched Blue Origin from a Texas field to begin the first steps to commercially exploring outer space.

Jeff Bezos proved what American ingenuity and good old Capitalism could do by moving clocks forward.

There are still bread lines in Russia. There's even a price tag on freedom of expression in Russia. Look what Putin did to his political opponent Alexei Navalny.

So this morning, July 20, 2021, we witnessed what resembled one giant penis lift off a splendid Texas field, go straight up beyond the Karman 62 line, and into the weightless magic of outer space, floating for about four minutes.

And, by George, that spaceship came back down to earth after ten minutes and landed even more smoothly than Sandra Bullock managed in the film GRAVITY.

Bravo, Jeff Bezos.

