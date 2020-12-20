The U.S. Hurricane Center Issues a Major Announcement

MIAMI – (Satire News) – The United States Hurricane Center has decided to make a change to the traditional manner of naming hurricanes alphabetically using male and female names.

USHC Executive Director Frances Honeybush, 29, has stated that in the history of hurricane naming, they have never completely gone through the entire alphabet and then had to resort to using Greek names, like they had to do this past hurricane season.

She noted that, after consulting with over 700 American weathermen and meteorologists, they came up with the idea of simply naming hurricanes in numerical order.

Miss Honeybush, who recently broke up with her boyfriend of 3 years, commented that 2021’s first hurricane will be named Hurricane #1, followed by Hurricane #2, and continuing in numerical order.

She added that, if 2021 ends up with 18 numerically-named hurricanes, then the first hurricane of the 2022 season will be named Hurricane #19.

President-elect Joe Biden texted Miss Honeybush and told her that he loved her idea, and said that he would be sending her a personal check for $600 to help towards the USHC’s traditional Valentine’s Day party.