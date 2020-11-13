Egrets Are The Laziest Birds in The World, and The Only Birds That Actually Walk South For The Winter

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 November 2020

The distance from the United States to South America is about 3,576 miles.

SAN ANTONIO – (Satire News) – Aviary professors at San Antonio’s Solid State College have pointed out that the egret is the laziest bird in the entire world.

Dr. Galahad P. Pio stated that a group of aviary scientists have noted that the egrets are so lazy, that they are the only species of bird that actually walks south for the winter.

The scientists noted that there is no one on record of ever having looked up in the sky, and seen any egrets in the common V-shaped formation that all birds use when flying to South America.

Egrets have been studied for decades, and no one has yet to find a reason why this particular kind of bird is so damn lazy.

Throughout the years, there have been some theories, such as their tiny feet, their extremely small lungs, and their heavy beak.

Dr. Pio giggled when he said that the interesting thing about the egrets walking south for the winter, is that by the time they arrive in South America, it’s springtime, and time for them to start walking back north to the USA.

