101 Symptoms That May Mean You've Already Had The Coronavirus

The Coronavirus, COVID-19, is still far from being conquered, despite a worldwide roll-out of vaccination programs, but, with many people reporting relatively mild symptoms, it's difficult to know, conclusively, whether we are suffering from COVID-19, or some other virus which is, though uncomfortable, significantly less serious.

We at TheSpoof.com have decided to publish a helpful Readers' Guide of 101 Symptoms of the Coronavirus, to establish whether or not you have, or may already have had, COVID-19.

If you have had any of the following, it's likely you have, or have had, it :

A cough

A tickly cough

A persistent cough

A cough that has made your throat sore

A cough that is really irritating

A cough that appears just when you start speaking

A cough that appears just when you start eating

A cough that appears when you go to bed

A cough that, once it starts, won't stop for ages

A cough that, quite frankly, you've had just about enough of

A cough that really gets on your nerves

A cough that makes you sound like an old man coughing his guts up

A cough that Buttercup Syrup has had no effect on

A cough that you wish would just fuck off

(Continued on Page 263)