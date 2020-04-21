NASA Discovers a Brand New Planet

HOUSTON – NASA has just informed the media that planetary scientists have just made an astounding discovery.

The team of scientists, who use the code name, 'the Brainiacs', have announced that they have just discovered a planet that they guess is about 4.7 trillion years old.

They said that the planet which is about the size of Brooklyn and the Pacific Island of Iwo Jima, looks a lot like Saturn, except that it doesn’t have a ring.

Chief NASA scientist, Dr. Amerigo Tennyson, explained that the make up of the new planet, which they have named Covfefe, is 35% dirt, 30% mulch, 20% gold, and 15% Styrofoam.

Dr. Tennyson also wanted to point out that close-up photos of Covfefe’s surface clearly showed what appeared to be a baby woodchuck and an adult Gabon viper.

NASA plans to ask President Trump for a $827.3 million endowment, in order to send an exploratory spaceship to the brand new planet.