Ask Dr. Billingsgate: Wife complains that cross-dressing husband prettier than her

Syndicated by over 100 newspapers, this popular feature has not appeared on The Spoof for over a year due to Covid restrictions. Questions that only Dr. Billingsgate would dare to answer are given priority:

Dear Dr. Billingsgate:

My husband and I have been married for over 30 years. Over the years, I have never questioned my husband’s sexual identity. I knew he was f*cked up from the start. On our honeymoon, he couldn’t keep his hands off my underwear. Initially, I thought it was kind of funny to see him parade around the house in my panties and bra, singing “I am woman,” at the top of his lungs. Now, when we go out, he gets wolf whistles and guys ask for his phone number while they ignore me.

Sickofit in Seattle

Dear Sickofit,

Thank God you’re finally seeking help. 30 years of sharing underwear with the creep is quite enough. I suggest you buy some Fruit of the Loom ball huggers and wife beater undershirts and see how he likes it when you cavort around the house in men’s underwear. If this doesn’t work, tell him to eat your shorts.

Respectfully,

Dr. Billingsgate

