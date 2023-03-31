An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Donald Trump But The Orange Nutcase Has Gone Into Hiding

LOCATION UNKNOWN - (Spoof Satire) - The FBI's Most Wanted Criminal, aka Trump The Chump, knows full-well that it is just a matter of time before he is arrested and his fat, cellulite-riddled ass in occupying Sing Sing Federal Prison.

All throughout America the Beautful chants of "Yes! Yes! Yes!, "Ding Dong The Pussy Grabber is Gone," and "Well It's About Damn Fucking Time!" are resonating from the Statue of Liberty to the Tar Pits of La Brea and from the mosquito-infested swamps and bayous of Louisiana, to the okra fields of North Dakota.

But alas, the avowed fruitcake is no where to be found. GOPicky Magazine reports that there is only one person who knows where the Limp Wimp is hiding. And that person's initials are GG.

SIDENOTE: The nation's top information guru, Andy Cohen is reporting that GG is Trump's ONE and ONLY friend Greg "The Swamp Monster" Gutfeld, and he says that Trump is hiding in a secluded whore house in either Alabama, Mississippi, or Massachusetts.