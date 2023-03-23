Don’t judge me

I sat down to watch some television

Wondering what was on tonight

I scrolled right through the channels

It was a sorry sight

It was competition-based reality shows

Where judges eliminate you

Where three of them are nice as pie

And the other pretends to hate you

Each programme had a knock-out round

Where people got knocked out

With fake suspense for the results

When contestants cry and pout

I watched The Great British Cake-off, Britain’s Got Crap

And even The Dragon’s Apprentice

But my breaking point was a break-dance

With a dozen dancing dentists

I’d had enough, I grabbed my coat

And jumped upon my bike

Because these kind of shows do not reflect

What life is really like

I cycled into town and

Parked my bike against a wall

I skipped right up the escalator

And entered the shopping mall

Four judges stood and faced me

Standing by a bin

I had to do a little dance

Before they’d let me in

I thought I’d go to Tesco

To get a pack of Guinness

But three Tesco judges grilled me

For twenty-seven minutes

I failed at that so I found a pub

Where I could watch some sports

But four bouncer-judges barred the way

I knew what was in their thoughts

I had to answer twenty questions

About football, golf and hockey

I made it through because I knew

Lester Piggott was a jockey

At half-past ten I cycled home

So cold it made me shiver

I skidded on a patch of ice

And fell into the river

I subsequently died and landed

At the Pearly Gates

And there stood old St Peter

With his three judgemental mates

There were fifteen other contestants

Knocking on heaven’s door

The judges scrutinised us

As we walked across the floor

After questions on religion

And a rather nifty waltz

The judges made their announcement

A litany of faults

There could only be one winner

Was the judges judgemental claim

Fifteen of you will burn in Hell

While one has eternal fame

So I sit down here in Hades

For eternity it seems

The winner went to heaven

To fulfil her heavenly dreams

Now it’s a little hot down here

And the sound of screaming grows

But the worst thing is they make us sit

And watch endless supposedly spontaneous competition-based reality TV shows