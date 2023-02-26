The Reason America's Top Rated Soap Opera Changed Its Name

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk has just revealed why the most popular TV soap opera in the nation has decided to change its name.

The show "As The World Turns," has been on the air for 54¼ years, and in its time it has seen 942 marriages, 893 divorces, 2,907 births, 27 earthquakes, 26 hurricanes, 22 tornados, 17 tsunamis, 193 vasectomies, and 284 hysterectomies. (Cue laugh track.)

The soap's executives have decided to get with the times and change the name of the show to a more appropriate, politically correct name. (Cue laugh track.)

Carolina Chipotle with BPT said that the long running soaper will now be known as "As The Earth Turns." (Cue laugh track.)

Chippy spoke with Madison Markus Fritter, senior executive chief producer who stated that after receiving 7,389,703 letters to change the name and bring it up to 2023, he decided to go with the new name. (Cue crying with laughter track.)

Two of the show's stars Van Hansis and Trent Dawson stated that they did not like the name change and so Fritter instructed the soap's writers to write the two troublemaking ingrates off the show. (Cue applause.)