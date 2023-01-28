Scottish Jihadist May Be Lurking in Pub Washrooms

Reports are flying fast and furious, with no confirmation as to whether they’re true, but is there a radical Muslim cabal of jihadists in … Scotland?!

Wha? It’s all speculation so far, but things have been heard, the grapevine is a-buzz, that certain Scottish fellas – well, one at least, someone in a pub, where the following song – or treatise, creed, doctrine – was found behind the urinal pipes, possibly giving hint that the Scots are becoming radicalized …

… unless it’s actually a sexual thing and our top reporter needs to stop getting his stories from men’s washrooms in pubs, and to stop pissing down his pantlegs and missing the bowl completely – put down the fucking pint and write do your research like the rest of us (uh … shit, I’m a little drunk writing this right now, so pot calling the kettle, sorry … please enjoy this little ditty about a fella who wants you to glance under his sporran)

Plaid Jihad

I’m so bad

A Scottish lad

It’s no a fad

Tell mom and dad

I’ll make you mad

Or make you glad

With my pair of nads

In my plaid jihad

[Chorus]

Plaid jihad

Explosive kilt

A feisty lad

Who’s really built

Built, baby, built

For the plaid jihad

Look up my clan

To see I’m a man

Such lovely weather

For a roll in the heather

Don’t you go rilin’

The man from the highlands

I’m no a queen

I’m from Aberdeen

You dunna wanna miss

My hefty haggis

From night to mornin’

I flip my sporran

Wanna take it further

We’ll go to Edinburgh

When we hit the dance floor

Watch out for my holy war

I’m a sexy bitch

Wanna scratch my itch

You all wanna know

If I’m goin’ commando

If you’re no a phony

You can pet my Shetland pony

If you wanna wee fun night

Learn to blow my bagpipe